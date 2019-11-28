1 dead, 1 wounded in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police responded to a shooting early Thursday morning on the city’s east end.
Officers arrived at the 2000 block of Creighton Road around 4:15 a.m. and found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to a local hospital. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are canvassing the area for any potential witnesses and collecting evidence. There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have information, call Richmond Police or Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.