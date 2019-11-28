California woman killed in Henrico accident

Henrico, Va. (WWBT) - A California woman is charged with DUI, after a deadly accident on Interstate 64.
State Police say a 2018 Nissan Altima was traveling west on I-64 around 2 p.m. As it took the ramp at Exit 178, the car ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
A passenger, 33-year-old Denise S. Abraham, was transported to Henrico Doctor’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A second passenger, a 26-year-old woman, is being treated at VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.
The 29-year-old driver, Sheonta D. Malbrough, was also injured and transported to Henrico Doctor’s Hospital. She is expected to recover, and has been charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter. State Police say it appears speed was also a factor in the crash.
All three women in the car were from Sacramento, California.
