Wednesday Forecast: Warm and breezy with a few morning showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be warm with a few showers on Wednesday morning, with drier and windy conditions for the afternoon/evening.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny afternoon with a few showers likely in the morning. Rain will be LIGHT if anything. Turning quite breezy to windy from midday through afternoon with gusts to 35mph at times. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving! Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with some spotty light rain in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely-- could be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
