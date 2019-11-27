Virginia police searching for man wanted for rape

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia police are asking for help locating a man wanted for rape.
The Williamsburg Police Department says Melvin Alonso Sandoval-Martinez is wanted in a rape that happened on Nov. 12 int he 100 block of Merrimac Trail.
Sandoval-Martinez was last seen on Nov. 15 in the same area of the crime, and his current whereabouts are unknown.
Police say he has various tattoos including the Cancer Zodiac sign on the back of his neck.
Anyone who knows where he is should call police or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.