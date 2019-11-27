Two men rob Waffle House customers with gun, box cutter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Waffle House in Chesterfield.
According to police, two men went into the business on Hopkins Road around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 - one armed with a handgun and one with a box cutter.
Two customers were robbed of cash during the incident, but police say the men failed to steal the cash register before fleeing.
Anyone with information on the armed robbery should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
