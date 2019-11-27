Thanksgiving travel in full swing with largest number of drivers expected since 2005

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Right now, many are making holiday travel plans. For some parts of the country, winter weather could get in the way of those plans.
Blizzard and wintry weather warnings were in effect for the Great Lakes states with people bracing for high winds and snow in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Snow is also expected for parts of New England.
Tuesday, at least five flights were delayed by at least an hour at Richmond International Airport. Fortunately, none were canceled. Now millions of people are setting their sights on how they’ll get to their holiday destinations.
It’s almost time for Thanksgiving dinner but Andy Boenau would start with dessert if he could.
"I’m thinking how many apple pies can I consume in a single week,” he said.
AAA predicts the number of people driving between Wednesday and Sunday will be the second-highest for Thanksgiving week. More people haven’t hit the roads since 2005.
"I’m going to New York…Definitely driving up, not looking forward to that traffic in D.C. either,” Markus Barkins said.
This holiday season, travelers are weighing all of their options.
"She wanted to do, in her words, a midnight train from Georgia,” Tyenella Hall said about her daughter.
Hall lives in Richmond and is preparing for her daughter to come up from Spelman College.
"(She’s taking the) train because we can’t drive down there right now. We’re cooking,” she said with a laugh.
It will be a 14 hour trek on the tracks.
"Thanksgiving is the busiest travel period of the year for Amtrak,” company spokesperson Kimberly Woods said.
600 passengers traveled through the Staples Mills location on Tuesday, and 800 are expected Wednesday.
"We have extra staff. We have extra security,” Woods added.
For those traveling by air, pay attention to your flight status. Winter watches, warnings and advisories are coming in from California to Michigan causing delays at airports everywhere, but most travelers will be driving.
"I’m pretty sure by the afternoon or late in the evening, it’s going to be a traffic jam on 64, 95, 288, 460, whatever highway you plan on taking,” T.C. Smith said.
So pack your patience and take Boenau’s advice.
"Pack tonight and use cruise control. Don’t drive like an idiot. You’ll get there eventually,” he said.
Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day ever for the airline industry. For Wednesday, no cancellations have been posted at RIC but continue monitoring you or your loved one’s flight status.
