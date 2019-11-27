Some last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers opting for home delivery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ‘Super Bowl for grocery stores’ is how Libbie Market co-owner Sam Dortch described the day before Thanksgiving.
“Every year we’ve got people pretty much at the door when we open at 6:30am,” Dortch said, adding, “and they keep coming, all the way until we close tonight at 9:30pm. As a matter of fact, we had people roll up at 10pm, when we were closing!”
NBC12 caught up with some shoppers that were keeping Libbie Market staff on their feet all day.
Shirley Hubard, for example, was one of many hitting the store as the clocks winds down.
“It is last minute for me. I’m not a cook, so I pick up a lot of what’s pre-made here," she said.
Within the first six hours of opening, staff says at least 1,000 people stopped by the market.
“The parking was a little tricky, but once we got in here, everyone’s friend, very helpful," said Donna Farmer, who was out shopping with her granddaughter.
But for some, they didn’t even have to make the trip, as Libbie Market is one of the many grocery stores that offers a home delivery service.
“We’ve had several order this week - mainly for just Thanksgiving meal preparation," said Rebecca Daniel, Libbie Market’s online specialist.
And this keeps their drivers, like Harold Ginn, behind the wheel all week.
“Everybody wanted everything right away - yesterday!” Ginn said.
But even big box grocery stores like Kroger, which use services like Instacart and Shipt, are also feeling the pressure.
Delivery driver, Sa'Mara Brooks says she's had a full plate since she clocked in.
“Today has been all day. Literally order after order after order. I’ve been up and I’ve been delivering since about 10am, so it’s all Thanksgiving stuff and I’ll be going until about 4pm,” Brooks said.
