Northam accepts deer, gifts in 342nd tax tribute

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Thanksgiving tradition was carried out once again on Wednesday in Richmond.
Gov. Ralph Northam hosted leaders of some of the commonwealth’s Native American tribes at the executive mansion for the 342nd annual tax tribute.
The ceremony dates back to 1677 when an agreement was made with Native Americans allowing them to provide fresh wild game to the colonial government as an alternative to paying taxes.
Northam was presented with a deer and several other gifts from tribes on Wednesday.
And the origins of this tradition are a “winding tale” you can learn all about in our “How We Got Here” podcast. It’s featured in episode 1 of season 2. Subscribe on ApplePodcasts, Spotify or listen here:
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.