King William County supervisors declare county as ’Second Amendment Sanctuary'

KING WILLIAM Co., Va. (WWBT/AP) - King William County has joined the growing number of counties in Virginia declaring it as a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary."
During the Board of Supervisors Meeting on Nov. 25, the board voted unanimously to approve the resolution presented.
Following the vote, attendees cheered at the passaged of the resolution.
Last week, Dinwiddie County passed a similar resolution declaring itself as a Second Amendment Sanctuary
Several counties have voted to defend gun rights after the Nov. 5 elections put Democrats in control of the Statehouse. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.
According to the Associated Press, other news outlets report Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte, Carroll and Pittsylvania counties have also passed similar resolutions. Amherst, Bedford and Franklin counties are considering adopting similar measures.
