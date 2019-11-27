Reward offered for information on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in 2 robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI’s Richmond Division is offering a reward for information leading the arrested of a man accused in two armed robberies.
The first robbery happened on Sept. 18 at the RVA Wireless store in the 7400 block of Midlothian Turnpike. The second happened nearly a month later at the College Mart in the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.
In the second one, victims told police that a man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
In both robberies, the unknown suspect wore jeans and a black NASA hooded sweatshirt with blue sleeves. In the College Mart robbery in Oct., the suspect also wore bright red shoes. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the crimes should contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.