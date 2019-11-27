Henrico dog trainer speaks the language of man’s best friend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you have a dog, you probably know that training them can be a chore.
For some owners, it’s a lot worse than that, but that’s where Henrico dog trainer Kasey Herrera from 2SpeakDog comes in.
She speaks the language of man's best friend and can work miracles.
Her methodology is slightly different than other trainers as she focuses a lot on the energy.
“It’s important to me that I gain respect through trust and not obedience and fear,” said 2SpeakDog master trainer/behavioral specialist, Kasey Herrera."I try to communicate with the dogs in the way that they communicate."
Kasey is a former human behavioral specialist, and applies that background to her dog training method, building stronger dog & people relationships. She does that by focusing mainly on energy.
“Our dogs are attracted to calm confident energy. The calmer we are, the calmer they are,” said Herrera. “Once you learn how to talk to your dog in their language they go oh that’s all you wanted, I get it now.”
Kasey also teaches a technique called “calming", where you and the dog energy matches.
“We work on using physical pressure on the chest and side then we calm ourselves. It brings oxygen to our brain physically slows our heart, takes us down a notch and our dogs feel that,” said Herrera.
This technique allows the dog to understand that the human is in control without having to yell or punish the dog.
“I don’t want the dog to not do something because of the consequence I want a dog to not do something because he knows that’s the wrong thing to do," said Herrera.
Our Terrance Dixon decided to take the Nov. 2019 puppy socialization course with his new puppy Hugo.
In the four week class you learn that the best tool you have in your tool box is you.
Along with that you learn the basic like sit, lay down, and walking on a leash and you have homework to practice after the class.
Hugo and all follow dog pals passed the class and learned how to socialize with others.
2SpeakDog offers puppy classes and in-home private classes. For more information about training, click here.
