Charges set aside for 1 of 2 men accused in death of 1-year-old girl

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Charges against one of two men charged with the shooting death of a one-year-old girl have been set aside.
Derick Walton, Jr., 20, and Byron Archer, III, 19, were facing multiple charges, including two counts of felony homicide and two counts of use of a firearm in felony murder subsequent offense.
One-year-old Jaidah Morris was shot on Oct. 10, 2017, in the 500 block of Fayette Avenue around 2:30 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found Morris and a 20-year-old man both suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Morris died at the hospital.
Now, the charges against Archer have been set aside.
Walton is still charged in the death of the girl; his trial is scheduled for March. He’s also scheduled for a trial in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl.
