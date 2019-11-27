Caught on Camera: Hopewell police look for suspects in home invasion

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are looking for two people who forced entry into a home with handguns and demanded money from the victim.
The home invasion occurred on Nov. 27 at approximately 1:10 a.m on the 1900 block of Old Iron Road.
One of the suspects demanded money from the homeowner while aiming their firearm at the victim.
After demanding money, the suspects left the residence, heading towards Prince George County. The victim was not injured during the invasion.
Both offenders had their faces covered and were wearing gloves during the crime.
Anyone with information on the crime should call police at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers 804-541-2202.
