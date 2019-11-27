Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday deals and packages will be offered throughout different locations around Virginia.
On Black Friday customers can get 20 percent off select live music shows at The Broadberry in Richmond from midnight until 11:59 p.m. Use promo code “BB20”.
Now through Dec. 1 Busch Gardens is offering up to 25 percent off memberships, fun cards, and upgrades.
Guests can save up to 40 percent at the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville through 11:59 p.m on Cyber Monday. Valid stay dates go all the way up to April 30, 2020. Guests can use the promo code “FRIDAY” when booking accommodations online.
For more holiday deals and packages, visit virginia.org.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.