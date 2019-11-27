Animals to be recognized in ‘Blessing of the Animals’ event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An annual event in December will recognize working animals and celebrate their companionship with humans.
The blessing will take place Friday, Dec. 13 at noon - rain or shine - at the Shockoe Slip Fountain.
Guests are encouraged to bring their pets or photos of a beloved pet.
Reverend Karen Thompson of Thompson’s Border Collies will perform the blessing.
Guests can also meet officers and horses of the Richmond Mounted Police Unit. Mounted Squad merchandise will be available for sale.
Pet food will be donated to Richmond Animal Care and Control. Carrots and apples will be appreciated by the police horses.
For additional information contact 804-543-9088.
