Two workers at Henrico pharmacy tied up in robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for two suspects in a robbery at a Staples Mill pharmacy.
Police responded to the 2000 block of Staples Mill Road Monday night for a report of a robbery. They say that two male suspects entered the store ten minutes before closing and displayed handguns demanding narcotic medications.
Two employees in the pharmacy at the time were tied up with zip ties the suspects had on them.
The suspects were wearing sunglasses, partial facial coverings, and latex gloves. They escaped with an abundant amount of medications including pills, powder, and liquid medications before fleeing in a white older model sedan. Both were described as between 20-40 years old.
Suspect 1 is described as a larger, dark skinned black male approximately 250+ plus pounds and around 5’8” to 5’10” Wearing a black long sleeve shirt and khaki pants.
Suspect 2 is described as a skinnier tall medium completion black male. Described as 170-200 lbs and 5’10” to 6’0” tall. Wearing a blue shirt and dark pants. Suspect has tattoos on the top of both wrists.
If you can identify them, please call 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.
