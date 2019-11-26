Richmond K-9 retires, another K-9 joins the ranks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While one Richmond K-9 retires from the force, another K-9 is joining the ranks.
Explosives Ordinance Detection K-9 Shelby is retiring on Nov. 26 after working for more than five years with Bomb Squad Commander Mark Castillo. Her last day also happens to be her 11th birthday, police said.
K-9 Shelby was adopted by Castillo after serving two tours with the United States Marine Corps.
“She’s helped other local, state, and federal agencies, - conducting hundreds of searches at events like the UCI Bike Race, bomb threats, and school sweeps just to name a few!” Richmond police said on Facebook.
While K-9 Shelby worked her last day, K-9 Winnie, three and a half-year-old Labrador, joined Richmond Police Department as its newest Explosives Ordinance Detection K-9.
Richmond police said K-9 Winnie is already hard at work with Castillo.
