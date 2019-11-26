Renovations to get underway at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flying Squirrels fans can expect to see more home runs at the Diamond next summer.
The Flying Squirrels, along with VCU and the San Francisco Giants, are having the outfield walls moved in, as much as 10 feet, in the gaps and center field.
The project will begin this week and will be completed in January, just in time for the college season.
This means one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in minor league baseball won’t stay that way for long.
