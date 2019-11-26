No. 7 Virginia Men’s Basketball rallies to beat Arizona State 48-45

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Freshman Casey Morsell scored a game-high 19 points, including the game-winning basket, and the No. 7 UVa men’s basketball team rallied to beat Arizona State 48-45 on Sunday in Uncasville, Connecticut.
The teams were playing in the Air Force Reserve Hall of Fame Tip Off Tournament championship game.
The Wahoos led by 10 in the 1st half, but a 19-0 Sun Devils run spanning halftime gave ASU a 35-26 lead with 13:09 remaining in the 2nd half.
UVa rallied behind senior Mamadi Diakite (15 points), and Morsell, who made 7-of-12 shots from the field.
With the game tied at 45-45 with 1:02 remaining, Morsell hit a three-pointer to give the Cavaliers the lead.
Virginia has won seven consecutive November tournaments, and they have started 6-0 for the fourth year in a row.
UVa (6-0, 1-0 ACC) will be back in action at home against Maine on Wednesday.
University of Virginia Athletics Media Release
Team Notes
• UVA has started 6-0 for the fourth straight season
• The Cavaliers have captured seven straight November tournament championships (Emerald Coast Classic, Charleston Classic, Barclays Center Classic, Corpus Christi Challenge, NIT Season Tip-Off, Battle 4 Atlantis and Air Force Reserve Tip Off Tournament)
• UVA is 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points (92-2 all-time under Bennett)
• UVA outrebounded its fifth opponent, owning a 31-26 advantage vs. Arizona State
• UVA forced two shot clock violations
• ASU went on a 19-0 run spanning halftime to gain its first lead at 35-26
• UVA had a scoreless drought of 9:43, including 6:50 to start the second half
• UVA went on 8-0 run, holding ASU scoreless for 7:04 in second half
Series Notes
• Virginia and Arizona State met for the first time
Player Notes
• Double-figure scorers: Casey Morsell (19), Mamadi Diakite (15)
• Morsell and Diakite were named to the Air Force Reserve Tip Off All-Tournament Team
• Morsell had a career-high 19 points
ª Braxton Key had a game-high eight rebounds
• Walk-on Chase Coleman made his first career 3-pointer
• Kody Stattmann missed his third consecutive game with an illness
