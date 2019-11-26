No. 7 Virginia men’s basketball beats UMass 58-46 in Tip-Off Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The No. 7 Virginia basketball team got a team-high 16 points from Braxton Key in beating UMass Saturday 58-46 at Mohegan Sun Arena in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Connecticut.
Kihei Clark had 14 points and Jay Huff had 10 points, six on dunks as Virginia gave Massachusetts its first loss of the season.
UMass went on an 11-0 run at the end of the first half cutting Virginia’s lead to just five at halftime 29-24.
The 'Hoos then held UMass to just four points over the first 14 minutes of the second half building a 16-point lead.
Virginia held UMass to just 15 baskets and 30% shooting.
Mamadi Diakite was held to a season-low four points in the Wahoo win.
The Cavaliers improve to 5-0 on the season.
Virginia will play for the tournament championship on Sunday at 1pm against Arizona State. That game will be televised by ESPN.
University of Virginia Media Release
Team Notes
• UVA has started 5-0 for the fourth straight season
• The Cavaliers will play Arizona State or St. John’s in the Air Force Reserve Tip Off championship game tomorrow at 1 p.m.
• UVA has captured six straight November tournament championships (Emerald Coast Classic, Charleston Classic, Barclays Center Classic, Corpus Christi Challenge, NIT Season Tip-Off and Battle 4 Atlantis)
• UVA is 137-36 (.792) in non-conference action under Tony Bennett
• UVA limited its fourth opponent to 30 percent or less field goal shooting (UMass – 30%)
• UVA is 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points ( 91-2 all-time under Bennett)
• UVA outrebounded its fifth opponent, owning a 40-26 advantage vs. UMass
Series Notes
• Virginia is 3-0 all-time against UMass with all three wins coming at neutral sites
Player Notes
• Double-figure scorers: Braxton Key (16), Kihei Clark (14), Jay Huff (10)
• Key had season highs in points (16) and steals (3)
• Mamadi Diakite was held to a season-low four points (all in the second half
• Huff and Diakite each had eight rebounds to lead UVA
• Casey Morsell had a season-high six rebounds• Kody Stattmann missed his second consecutive game with an illness
