No. 25 Hokies tame Panthers with 28-0 shutout.

QUOTES TO NOTE Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente (On the Hokies’ recent streak) “I can’t say enough good things about our guys. I felt that way about them early in the year, too, though. I really did. I’m enjoying every moment with them. I think they’re a special group of young men. They’ve been through special circumstances and stuck together. My feelings toward them haven’t changed because they’re winning games now. I’m more happy for them because they are getting some affirmation for their hard work.” (On Hendon Hooker’s evolving as a quarterback) “I think he looks comfortable out there. He continues to evolve. He’s got good leadership skills. Throwing the football, he continues to come to work every week and focus on his improvement. Hopefully we can get that to continue.”