News to Know for Nov. 26: Deadly crash on I-95; 4 people lose home in fire; Extra security at 2 Henrico schools; Best weather of the week is today

One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash on northbound I-95 in Prince George.
The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday and caused traffic delays for several hours.
A large apartment fire left four people without a home early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the multi-apartment building on Battery Place just after 1 a.m. When they arrived, the fire was centered around the front of the building on the second floor.
Luckily, everyone got out safely.
One man is fighting for his life after a double-shooting near Virginia State University’s campus
Shortly after, another man was found shot on Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
Police believe both shootings are related. Call police if you know anything.
There will be extra police at two middle schools after a false threat placed one of them on lockdown.
Henrico police got a call about a shooting threat yesterday afternoon, surrounding Brookland middle school while they searched the campus. Investigators determined the threat was false and came from inside another Henrico school - Wilder middle.
Police charged a juvenile with falsely summoning law enforcement.
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was last seen Monday night.
Clifford Hardy, 41, left his home on Gordon School Court around 9:30 p.m. He was wearing a blue Chesterfield Employment Services shirt, khaki pants, with a key chain, and carrying a water jug. Call 804-748-1251 if you see him.
Two parents face criminal charges in a disturbing case of child abuse in Petersburg.
Investigators say Martino Jackson, 29, and Lisa Lee, 34, badly abused their 3-month-old boy to the point where the child had to be placed in a medically induced coma. This isn’t the first time one of those parents has been accused of neglecting a child.
Both parents are now in jail. Investigators say the mother had already been in trouble with Child Protective Services after the agency removed a different child from her home because of a similar incident.
Today is a 10/10 on the comfort index!
But don’t get too comfortable, some showers are possible on Wednesday.
The upcoming winter could bring its usual woes, but overall is expected to be relatively mild with typical periods of cold and a few snowy days. Jim Duncan has his winter-weather outlook:
On this day in history, President George Washington made his first presidential proclamation - a day of public thanksgiving and prayer.
According to Mount Vernon, Washington marked Nov. 26, 1789, by attending church services at St. Paul’s Chapel in New York City and by donating beer and food to imprisoned debtors in the big apple.
