Man charged with sex crimes with child under 13

WESTMORELAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man has been charged with multiple sex crimes after the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office received information about illegal sexual conduct between an adult and a juvenile.
James D. Redmond, 39, was arrested and charged on Nov. 7 with one count of aggravated sexual battery of a victim being less than 13 years old. Later on Nov. 26, he was charged with one count of rape, three counts of sodomy and one count of object sexual penetration.
Redmond is being held at Northern Neck Regional Jail without bond.
The investigation continues.
