Kroger to provide 800 Thanksgiving meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger is partnering with Feed More on Thanksgiving day to provide meals for 800 senior and homebound neighbors in Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program.
This event is Kroger’s fifth year in a row partnering with Feed More.
Meals on Wheels volunteers will deliver Thanksgiving meals to recipients on more than 90 routes across 14 localities within Richmond and the tri-cities.
The delivery routes are usually 13 miles long and will take 55-90 minutes to complete.
$7,500 worth of donations will cover the cost of the Thanksgiving meals.
350 Feed More Meals on Wheels volunteers will also receive a $10 gift card on Monday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m through 11 a.m. The gift cards will be redeemed at Kroger Fuel Centers to help cover the cost of fuel for the routes.
“This is an event our team looks forward to year after year,” said Doug Pick, Chief Executive Officer at Feed More. “We’re immensely grateful to Kroger for their continued dedication to giving back to the community and their enthusiasm and passion for fighting hunger in Richmond.”
