‘Hoos hope to break 15-game losing skid to Virginia Tech Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will try to break a 15-game losing skid to rival Virginia Tech on Friday.
The winner of the game wins the ACC’s Coastal Division and gets to play Clemson in the ACC championship game in Charlotte.
Both teams have identical records of 8-3 and 5-2 in the ACC.
Virginia lost to Virginia Tech in overtime last year 34-31 in Blacksburg, which might have been the most excruciatingly painful loss for Wahoo fans during the 15-game skid to the Hokies.
Tech tied the game late on a touchdown run that was fumbled into the end zone and recovered by Tech. If Virginia had recovered that ball, the 'Hoos likely would have won.
Tech won the game in overtime. The Hokies clinched the win when Bryce Perkins fumbled.
Today, UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall was asked what he tells his players about Virginia’s long losing skid to Virginia Tech.
“Acknowledge it,” says Mendenhall. “Just brutal fact-wise and then says it’s ’19 versus ’19. Meaning Virginia’s 2019 team is playing Virginia Tech’s 2019 team. To try to pretend that game isn’t important or that it’s not different it’s not real. It’s important to the University, it’s important to the state, it’s important to the University alumni.”
“You can isolate this year’s game. It’s their team versus our team. None of us have been here for 15 years to lose those games,” says UVa senior receiver Joe Reed. “That stuff is in the past. Just looking forward to Friday.”
“Whenever you have set goals and you have the opportunity to achieve them it means a lot,” says UVa senior captain Jordan Mack. “It’s another step to achieve the goals we set beforehand.”
Virginia and Virginia Tech kickoff at noon Friday.
