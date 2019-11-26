Henrico woman charged with murder, accused of killing her husband

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have arrested a Varina woman they believe shot and killed her husband Sunday night.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Mill Road at 11:25 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
A court affidavit states Lisa Ann Gilbert, 46, called 911 and told dispatchers there was an emergency at her home on Mill Road.
“Mrs. Gilbert told the Communications Officer that she shot him and also stated “I killed him”,” the affidavit stated.
Gilbert also told dispatchers she, “had been involved in multiple domestic disputes with the individual.”
Henrico County Police conducted a background search on Gilbert and found officers had responded to the home three previous times in 2019 for domestic violence calls. Sunday night’s call was listed as the fourth time. Another domestic violence call was made from the address in 2017.
When police arrived at the home officers found 69-year-old Floyd Jacob Gilbert Jr. deceased with a gun nearby.
On Monday afternoon a search warrant was executed at the house where investigators collected the following evidence:
- Holster
- Revolvers
- Handgun and magazines
- Ammunition
- Handwritten notes
- Assorted papers
- Laptop computer
- Cell phone
- Flip phone
- Wallet and contents (including cash)
Gilbert faces a second-degree murder charge and is being held on no bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2020.
Police continue to investigate the events leading up to the murder.
