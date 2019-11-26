Hard Rock Casino announces plans for Virginia location

“After vetting multiple leaders in the industry, we are convinced that Hard Rock is the best fit for our project and our community,” said Jim McGlothlin, CEO of The United Company and partner on the project. “The Hard Rock team understands the significant economic development impact the Hard Rock Casino Bristol will have on the city and the entire surrounding region, in terms of new jobs and additional tax revenue. As seasoned casino resort operators, they are committed to working closely with us to maximize the benefits of this project for local residents while highlighting the many opportunities this region has to offer to all.”