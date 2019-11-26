Hard Rock Casino announces plans for Virginia location

BRISTOL, Va. (WWBT) - Hard Rock International and the Bristol Resort & Casino are teaming up to create the Hard Rock Casino Bristol.
“We’re excited to bring our legendary Hard Rock brand of hospitality and entertainment to Bristol, the birth place of country music, just as we have done in other locations all around the world,” said Jim Allen, Chairman and CEO, Hard Rock International. “As a brand, we serve more than 120 million guests a year across 75 countries and we are committed to becoming an integral part of the community and driver of jobs and visitation.”
Once final approval has been given from Commonwealth of Virginia and the citizens of Bristol, the plans for the proposed resort and casino will go forward.
“After vetting multiple leaders in the industry, we are convinced that Hard Rock is the best fit for our project and our community,” said Jim McGlothlin, CEO of The United Company and partner on the project. “The Hard Rock team understands the significant economic development impact the Hard Rock Casino Bristol will have on the city and the entire surrounding region, in terms of new jobs and additional tax revenue. As seasoned casino resort operators, they are committed to working closely with us to maximize the benefits of this project for local residents while highlighting the many opportunities this region has to offer to all.”
