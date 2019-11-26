GRTC buses to honor Rosa Parks on Dec. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC will honor Rosa Parks on the anniversary of her arrest.
Parks was arrested Dec. 1, 1955, for refusing to move from her seat on a bus in Montgomery, AL, prompting a boycott that led to a Supreme Court decision that outlawed segregation on public transit.
The first passenger seat on every GRTC bus will be reserved with a commemorative sign in honor of Parks.
Headlights on all buses will be on all day as a tribute and the electronic message boards on the buses will display a message honoring Parks.
Parks’ act of defiance was in protest of a law that required African-Americans to give up their seats if the rows marked for white passengers were full.
In 1943, Catherine Jones Coleman was arrested in Richmond and fined $5 for the same act.
