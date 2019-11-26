Giving Heart hosts free Thanksgiving feast for community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Giving Heart will be hosting a free Thanksgiving feast for those in the Greater Richmond area.
The community is invited to go and enjoy turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, rolls, dessert and hot and cold beverages.
The meal will be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m.
There will be free parking at the 3rd and Marshal Street parking deck. GRTC will also be providing free bus rides to and from the center. A free care van service is available by calling 804-782-2273.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.