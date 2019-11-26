Francis, Golden fuel Spiders to Legends Classic win over Wisconsin

After Wisconsin’s Brad Davison connected on a three pointer to knot the game back up at 50 with 4:44 to play, the Spiders went off, scoring ten of the next 12 points. Grant Golden converted a three point play when he was fouled on a lay-up, Nathan Cayo hit a short jumper in the lane, and Gilyard connected on his three pointer to open up the lead to 58-50, Richmond’s largest of the contest. The Badgers would find the hoop just once in the final four minutes.