Francis, Golden fuel Spiders to Legends Classic win over Wisconsin

BROOKLYN, NY (WWBT) - With the game tied late, Richmond had one final run left in it, and Jacob Gilyard picked the right time to hit his first bucket of the night.
Gilyard connected on a three pointer with less than three minutes to go to cap off an 8-0 Spider run, as Richmond downed Wisconsin, 62-52, in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday night. The Spiders improve to 5-0 on the season with the victory.
It marked a possession-for-possession game for much of the first half, with Richmond holding a 31-29 lead at the break. The Spiders would hold a small advantage for most of the second, before Wisconsin tied the game at 47 with a little more than five minutes to play.
After Wisconsin’s Brad Davison connected on a three pointer to knot the game back up at 50 with 4:44 to play, the Spiders went off, scoring ten of the next 12 points. Grant Golden converted a three point play when he was fouled on a lay-up, Nathan Cayo hit a short jumper in the lane, and Gilyard connected on his three pointer to open up the lead to 58-50, Richmond’s largest of the contest. The Badgers would find the hoop just once in the final four minutes.
Blake Francis paced the Spiders with 19 points, while Golden chipped in 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Richmond will face the winner of Auburn and New Mexico on Tuesday at 7:30pm in the Legend Classic championship game.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.