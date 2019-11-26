Forecast: A gorgeous Tuesday in November, still watching weekend rain.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our best weather of the week happens today (Tuesday) with a few showers possible on Wednesday morning
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible in the morning. Rain will be LIGHT if anything. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving! Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with some spotty light rain in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely-- could be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
