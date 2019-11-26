1 fighting for life after double-shooting near VSU

1 fighting for life after double-shooting near VSU
November 25, 2019 at 10:40 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 11:16 PM

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - One man is fighting for his life after a double-shooting near Virginia State University’s campus.

Chesterfield police were called to the 2100 block of Chesterfield Avenue around 8:20 p.m. for the report of a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, another man was found shot on Boulevard in Colonial Heights. He had had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe both shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.