1 fighting for life after double-shooting near VSU

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - One man is fighting for his life after a double-shooting near Virginia State University’s campus.
Chesterfield police were called to the 2100 block of Chesterfield Avenue around 8:20 p.m. for the report of a man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after, another man was found shot on Boulevard in Colonial Heights. He had had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe both shootings are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.