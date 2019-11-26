Family members of murder victims call for end of Virginia death penalty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - One group is looking to add ‘abolition of the death penalty’ to the growing docket facing Virginia’s legislators when they begin their next session in January. Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (VADP) released a letter addressed to legislators on November 21.
The letter is signed by 13 family members of murder victims calling for Virginia to become the 22nd state to outlaw capital punishment.
"The stereotype is that Democrats generally opposed the death penalty and Republicans generally support it and we find there are lots of exceptions to that rule. So, the task is always to speak to each legislator, educate them on the issue, discuss their concerns, and, you know, we feel that we have enough bipartisan support,” VADP Executive Director Michael Stone said.
Only two people remain on death row in Virginia at this time. Their cases have both been remanded to lower courts for re-examination.
