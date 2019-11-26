Evans powers No. 20 VCU to best start ever in win over Alabama State

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU basketball has quite a rich history, and now the 2019-2020 Rams are part of the record book.
Marcus Evans scored 25 points and No. 20 VCU pulled away with a late first half run, topping Alabama State, 78-62, at the Siegel Center on Monday night. The Rams have started 6-0 for the first time in program history.
The Hornets hung around early, leading 12-7 and coming back to take a 21-20 advantage with 8:34 remaining in the first half. That’s when VCU uncorked a 12-0 run to take the lead back and open up some space, and closed the half on a 26-7 spurt to go into the locker room up 46-28 at halftime. Evans scored 18 of his 25 points in the opening frame.
Alabama State would get no closer than 12 points in the second half, as the Rams cruised to their sixth straight victory to open the campaign.
In addition to Evans’s big night, Nah’Shon Hyland scored 12 points off of the bench for VCU, while Marcus Santos-Silva added nine points and nine rebounds. The Rams shot 12-of-22 from long range and forced the Hornets into 16 turnovers. As a team, VCU tallied eleven steals on the night.
Monday marked the Rams’ 17th straight win at the Siegel Center.
VCU now hits the road to Niceville, Florida, for the Emerald Coast Classic. The Rams open up with Purdue on Friday at 9:30pm.
