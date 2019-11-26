Evans powers No. 20 VCU to best start ever in win over Alabama State

The Hornets hung around early, leading 12-7 and coming back to take a 21-20 advantage with 8:34 remaining in the first half. That’s when VCU uncorked a 12-0 run to take the lead back and open up some space, and closed the half on a 26-7 spurt to go into the locker room up 46-28 at halftime. Evans scored 18 of his 25 points in the opening frame.