Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Danny DeVito crash wedding, sing to bride and groom

By Ed Payne | November 26, 2019 at 1:18 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 1:52 PM

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (Gray News) – How many new couples can say they had Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito serenade them at their wedding reception?

The actors were in Mexico promoting their new film, “Jumanji: The Next Level,” when they became wedding crashers, belting out their own unique version of the Nat King Cole classic “Unforgettable.”

“What started off as a quiet sunset Teremana tequila toast with mi amigo, Danny DeVito - turned into Wedding Crashers 2.0,” Johnson tweeted. “So much love and mana in the room for the lovely bride & groom. Congrats Will & Kristine Abbot!”

The whole room swooned. There were lots of pictures.

“Wow, I mean, that was amazing. What did you think?” Johnson said in the video with his arm around DeVito.

“We crashed it. We killed it,” the actor replied, fist-bumping “The Rock.”

The pair ended the video with some advice for the groom.

“Here’s five important words Danny and I live by,” Johnson said. "Yes, honey, you are right.”

