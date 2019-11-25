Winter Outlook 2019-2020

Winter outlooks (not “forecasts”, that dwell in the predicting-out-a-few-days ahead realm) are at best guesstimates sprinkled with science. This winter, like most, falls into that zone, with few clear signals. El Nino and La Nina are predicted to be neutral through the winter, and many of the other signposts (NAO for example) are only reliable over shorter time periods.
NOAA issued their winter outlook a couple of weeks ago, which offers a reasonable assessment of what we can expect. Our general outlook is basically a Virginia-focused extrapolation of their general ideas. Maps and graphics will be posted here soon.
Winter bullet-points:
* December will start out cold (an easy call since it is almost here!) with the second half of the month much milder. A white Christmas seems unlikely given that
* January and February will probably be usual bill of fare for Virginia, with at least a couple of deep cold outbreaks, and if expectations of an active Midwest clippers track hold true, then at least a couple of hits with small amounts from those of snow or ice
* In general, the winter could be a bit milder temperature-wise than average
* Last winter brought over 13″ of snow (above average) but 11.5″ of that was from a single storm in December. Big snow totals in central Virginia are almost always associated with coastal storms, and IF we see at least one of those (always possible), then hitting or exceeding our annual average total of 10″ could happen
* Snow forecasts are akin to walking into a casino. There is absolutely no way to predict hitting a jackpot but for the whims of luck ( or bad luck), and since the bulk of our total seasonal snow totals comes from those bigger storms, putting a number on seasonal totals is pure folly
Again, maps and graphics to be posted here later today
