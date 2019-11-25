Volunteers fly deformed baby pig to animal hospital for help

November 25, 2019 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 10:45 AM

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A deformed baby pig that was born on a farm in Virginia has been flown to a veterinary hospital in Pennsylvania for medical treatment.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that the black female pig named “Hope” was born with deformed rear legs on a farm near the western Virginia town of Floyd.

🎉It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for🎉 4 mins of non-stop, very active, HOPE!!!!!😍🐷

Posted by Ziggy's Refuge Farm Sanctuary on Sunday, November 17, 2019

The 3-week-old pig was set to be euthanized. But Ziggy’s Refuge Farm Sanctuary in nearby Providence, North Carolina, adopted her.

Volunteers flew Hope on a private plane to the New Bolton Center at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Kennett Square outside of Philadelphia on Nov. 16. Its staff will determine whether her legs can be repaired.

Y’all she is here!!!!!✈️🐷🙌

Posted by Ziggy's Refuge Farm Sanctuary on Saturday, November 16, 2019

Even if Hope’s legs can’t be fixed, she will return to the animal sanctuary in North Carolina.

Y’all🙌🙌🙌 You will NOT believe what you are about to see!!!!! Our mermaid piglet now has twinkle toes!!!!! We’ve been doing physical therapy and it’s working❤️ #Hopethepig #twinkletoes #differentlyabled #miraclebaby

Posted by Ziggy's Refuge Farm Sanctuary on Sunday, November 24, 2019