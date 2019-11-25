VCU honors return of 19th-century human remains found on MCV campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University held a ceremony on Monday honoring 19th-century human remains that were found in a well on the MCV campus 25 years ago.
They are believed to be of African descent and arrived to a parade-of-sorts along East Marshall Street, where organizers wanted to give them the respect they deserve.
The remains and more than 420 artifacts were found in a well which is believed to pre-date the Civil War - likely used as a sort of trash chute in the 1800s for medical staff.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.