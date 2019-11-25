Travel for Thanksgiving Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week looks pretty good for travelers in Virginia. There are two big systems that will be marching across the country. The first one will likely fizzle as it arrives in Virginia on Wednesday.
Although there could be some spotty light rain on Wednesday, travel through the Mid-Atlantic looks to be OK for the most part.
Here’s the rain chance fizzling out as it heads to Richmond.
This weekend looks to be more impactful. A strong cold front is on track for Sunday. And it could bring moderate to heavy rain to the entire I-95 corridor.
It’s a little too early to lock in to timing but as of now, the rain looks to be during the day. Moderate to heavy rain on a huge travel day would be troublesome. We’ll keep you up-to-date through the week!
