On This Day in 1949: Richmond’s electric street car system comes to an end

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seventy years ago today, Richmond’s electric streetcar system made its final run – giving way to the motorized bus.
The streetcars first started running in Richmond in 1888. It was the first city-wide electric power transit system in the U.S.
They were created by Frank Sprague, a former student of Thomas Edison.
On Nov. 25, 1949, people dressed up in their Sunday best to take the final ride on the trolleys as the 61-year-old city tradition was being ditched for buses.
They lined up the remaining cars and paraded them down government road, smothering them in gasoline and setting them on fire.
