Shots fired into Prince George home

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Detectives in Prince George are investigating a shooting after someone shot at a home.
Police were called to the 4200 block of Nimitz Place around 3:30 a.m. Monday. They say an unknown person fired numerous bullets into the home.
People were inside the home at the time, but luckily, no one was injured.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.
