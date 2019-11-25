Reward offered for information on Chesterfield GameStop robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for four people accused of stealing from a Chesterfield gaming store in September.
Three men and a woman were caught on surveillance cameras opening a display case and removing $2,000 worth of merchandise. They then left in a white SUV.
Anyone who knows who the people pictured are should call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Information leading to an arrest could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.
