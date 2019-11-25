Rehabbed black vulture released into sky by Richmond Wildlife Center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Black Vulture was released back into the wild Sunday afternoon, after it was hit by a car, earlier this month.
The Richmond Wildlife Center nursed the raptor back to health after some good Samaritans rescued it from the middle of Maidens road, near the Courthouse Creek Cidery.
The bird was released at the cidery, which served special “flights” of beer in the vulture’s honor. The Richmond Wildlife Center also hosted a live discussion about birds, bringing along a Red-shouldered Hawk. The release coincided with Virginia’s Cider Week.
The Black Vulture happily returned to its natural habitat, given a second chance by The Richmond Wildlife Center.
