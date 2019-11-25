Police search for suspect who tried robbing gas station

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are trying to identify the man suspected of attempting to rob a gas station.
Police were called just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday for the report of an attempted robbery at the Exxon along Jefferson Davis Highway in the city’s south side. When police arrived, they found the incident happened at 11:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers said the suspect passed a note but quickly left empty-handed.
Officials said his appearance and description are consistent with other incidents that have recently occurred within the city.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at (804) 646-0569 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.