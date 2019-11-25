Police search for missing 46-year-old woman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Monday morning.
Becky L. Ashley, 46, was last seen leaving her home along Laketree Drive on foot. She could not be located and was reported missing by her family.
Police said she has tattoos on the upper portions of both of her arms. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
