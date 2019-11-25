Police looking for man connected to 3 Richmond robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a man they believe is connected to three overnight robberies in Richmond.
The first happened at the Jimmy John’s on W Cary Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 24. The man is then believed to have gone to the Fasmart on Westover Hills Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. His last stop was at the 7-Eleven on Broad Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday.
In one of the robberies, the man was caught on surveillance cameras wearing a red and white jacket with U.S.A. printed on the back. Police say he may have a tattoo of a cross on the left side of his face.
Police say the man threatened store employees but did not display a weapon during the robberies. No one was injured.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
