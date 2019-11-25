Parents charged after infant brought to hospital with multiple injuries

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police have charged two parents after their 3-month-old infant was brought to the hospital with multiple injuries.
Police say on Sunday they were notified of a male infant at a Richmond area hospital with severe injuries to the head and body. Detectives from Petersburg responded where they found the child suffering from a skull fracture, broken ribs, burns, bite marks, a broken sternum, and broken arms and legs.
Due to his injuries, the infant was placed in a medically induced coma.
The investigation led police to the 100 block of Croatan Drive in Petersburg. Police have since charged both the father, Martino Jackson, age 29, and mother, Lisa Lee, age 34, with aggravated malicious wounding, child abuse/neglect, and failure to seek medical attention. Both parents are being held in jail until their court appearance.
