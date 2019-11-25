News to Know for Nov. 25: Man wanted in 3 Richmond robberies; hunting dog shot, killed; Thanksgiving travel forecast

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines we’re following this morning.
Great news for Thanksgiving travelers – warm weather for this time of year is expected in the three travel days leading up to the holiday.
A few showers are possible on Wednesday, but rain is expected to be light.
Traffic, however, might not be as smooth sailing. According to VDOT traffic data, periods of moderate to heavy congestion will most likely occur in these areas at these times:
Police are looking for a man they believe is connected to three robberies in Richmond. All three happened between 9 p.m. Sunday and 12:15 a.m. Monday.
In one of the robberies, the man was caught on surveillance cameras wearing a red and white jacket with U.S.A. printed on the back. Police say he may have a tattoo of a cross on the left side of his face.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
A man is charged with killing a hunting dog who was on his property in Caroline County.
Deputies recovered the dog’s tracking collar in Adam Beck’s home along with two AR-15 rifles.
Officials want to remind everyone that it’s illegal to remove a dog’s GPS collar and ID tags, and it’s a felony to harm or kill a hunting dog.
Dozens of people are looking for a place to live in Chesterfield after a fire at the Old Buckingham Station Apartments.
Thirty-five people are displaced after flames destroyed 19 units and killed two cats on Saturday. Some residents returned Sunday to pick up what was left of their belongings.
A memorial service for a pastor who died in a car crash is set for this weekend.
The public is invited to honor city church founder, Dr. Dimitri Bradley, on Saturday, Nov. 30. The service is 11 a.m. at the church’s campus on Oakleys Lane in Richmond. Their Arboretum campus on Midlothian Turnpike will also stream the service.
Seventy years ago today, Richmond’s electric streetcar system made its final run – giving way to the motorized bus. The streetcars first started running in Richmond in 1888. It was the first city-wide electric power transit system in the U.S.
On Nov. 25, 1949, people lined up the remaining cars and paraded them down government road, smothering them in gasoline and setting them on fire.
You’ll hear from a local expert at Richmond Magazine on the fiery death of the streetcars on episode 2 of our ‘How We Got Here’ podcast:
