Miracle on Cary St. | Bringing holiday cheer and cocktails to Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The guys behind The Jasper in Carytown are bringing back to life Miracle on Cary St. The holiday pop up ‘Miracle’ has gained traction all across the world over the years. Starting in New York in 2014, it is now celebrated at almost 100 craft cocktail bars around the world.
"Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. With kitschy holiday décor, professionally-developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, Miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest Grinch in the holiday spirit."
Don't miss out on this festive holiday fun! Each drink is served in unique holiday glassware and they are all for sale...who knows might be a great Secret Santa office gift.
The 2018 recipes included 10 craft cocktails and two shots so there is something for everyone to try out and enjoy. I had the chance to try a couple cocktails for myself and it tasted just like Christmas! I may have even left singing Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ while strolling down Cary Street.
- Vodka
- Elderflower
- Dry Vermouth
- Spiced Cranberry Sauce
- Rosemary
- Lime
- Abstinthe Mist
- Butterscoth Rye
- Spiced Brown Sugar
- Wormwood Bitters
- Orange Zest
- Hot Milk Punch with Barbados Rum
- Trinidad Overproof Rum
- Batavia Arrack
- Pineapple Juice
- Lemon juice
- Almond Milk
- 8 Spices
- Coconut Milk
- Coconut Oil
- Aged Rum
- Aquavit
- Amaro
- Pumpkin Pie
- Lemon
- Orange
- Angostura Bitters
- Gin
- Pine
- Dry Vermouth
- Lime
- Eucalyptus Syrup
- Orange Bitters
- Bourbon
- Gingerbread Syrup
- Elemakule Tiki Bitters
- Whole Egg
- Gingersnap Cookie Crumbs
- Gin
- Mulled Wine Puree
- Lemon
- Cane Syrup
- Prosecco
- Sweet Potato
- Barbados Rum
- Cachaca
- Trinidad Overproof Rum
- Dry Curacao
- Marshmallow Orgeat
- Lime
- Cognac
- Pedro Ximenez Sherry
- Brown Butter
- Cinnamon
- Cherry
- Vanila
- Almond Milk
- Cream
- Sugar
- Egg
- Nutmeg
- Reposado Tequila
- Pear Brandy
- Mezcal
- Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup
- Lime
- Egg White
- Club Soda
- Angostura Bitters
- Cinnamon
- Rum
- Peppermint Tea
- Chocolate
- Bourbon
- Cinnamon
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.