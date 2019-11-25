Miracle on Cary St. | Bringing holiday cheer and cocktails to Carytown

The 2018 recipes include 10 craft cocktails and two shots so there is something for everyone to try out and enjoy. (Source: Adam Dubrueler)
By Danasia Pascal | November 25, 2019 at 12:00 AM EST - Updated September 24 at 4:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The guys behind The Jasper in Carytown are bringing back to life Miracle on Cary St. The holiday pop up ‘Miracle’ has gained traction all across the world over the years. Starting in New York in 2014, it is now celebrated at almost 100 craft cocktail bars around the world.

"Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. With kitschy holiday décor, professionally-developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, Miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest Grinch in the holiday spirit."

Don't miss out on this festive holiday fun! Each drink is served in unique holiday glassware and they are all for sale...who knows might be a great Secret Santa office gift.

The 2018 recipes included 10 craft cocktails and two shots so there is something for everyone to try out and enjoy. I had the chance to try a couple cocktails for myself and it tasted just like Christmas! I may have even left singing Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ while strolling down Cary Street.

Christmapolitan

  • Vodka
  • Elderflower
  • Dry Vermouth
  • Spiced Cranberry Sauce
  • Rosemary
  • Lime
  • Abstinthe Mist

Snowball Old-Fashioned

  • Butterscoth Rye
  • Spiced Brown Sugar
  • Wormwood Bitters
  • Orange Zest

Bad Santa (Hot)

  • Hot Milk Punch with Barbados Rum
  • Trinidad Overproof Rum
  • Batavia Arrack
  • Pineapple Juice
  • Lemon juice
  • Almond Milk
  • 8 Spices
  • Coconut Milk
  • Coconut Oil

Christmas Carol Barrel

  • Aged Rum
  • Aquavit
  • Amaro
  • Pumpkin Pie
  • Lemon
  • Orange
  • Angostura Bitters

Koala-La La La, La La La La

  • Gin
  • Pine
  • Dry Vermouth
  • Lime
  • Eucalyptus Syrup
  • Orange Bitters

Gingerbread Flip

  • Bourbon
  • Gingerbread Syrup
  • Elemakule Tiki Bitters
  • Whole Egg
  • Gingersnap Cookie Crumbs

Run Run Rudolph

  • Gin
  • Mulled Wine Puree
  • Lemon
  • Cane Syrup
  • Prosecco

Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*****r

  • Sweet Potato
  • Barbados Rum
  • Cachaca
  • Trinidad Overproof Rum
  • Dry Curacao
  • Marshmallow Orgeat
  • Lime

Jingle Balls Nog

  • Cognac
  • Pedro Ximenez Sherry
  • Brown Butter
  • Cinnamon
  • Cherry
  • Vanila
  • Almond Milk
  • Cream
  • Sugar
  • Egg
  • Nutmeg

And a Partridge in a Pear Tree

  • Reposado Tequila
  • Pear Brandy
  • Mezcal
  • Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup
  • Lime
  • Egg White
  • Club Soda
  • Angostura Bitters
  • Cinnamon

Nice Shot

  • Rum
  • Peppermint Tea
  • Chocolate

Naughty Shot

  • Bourbon
  • Cinnamon

