Man charged with killing hunting dog

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is charged with killing a hunting dog in Caroline County.
The sheriff’s office got a call from the dog’s owner on Friday, saying the dog had been shot and its tracking collar removed.
The dog had been hunting on property owned by Adam Beck.
Deputies recovered the dog’s tracking collar in Beck’s home along with two AR-15 rifles. He was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges, and has since bonded out of jail.
Officials want to remind everyone that it’s illegal to remove a dog’s GPS collar and ID tags, and it’s a felony to harm or kill a hunting dog.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.